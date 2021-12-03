Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 8,735 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Centene were worth $12,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNC. Boston Partners lifted its position in Centene by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,395,000 after buying an additional 4,701,038 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,188,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,488,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 6,316.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Centene by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,512,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,189 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.53.

NYSE CNC opened at $71.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $77.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.18.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $277,120.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,172,047. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

