Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $17.99 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 242,387 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $17,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,400 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CTSH opened at $79.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $82.84.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

