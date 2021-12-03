Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,948 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,166,888,000 after buying an additional 483,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,553,435,000 after buying an additional 217,552 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after buying an additional 3,045,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,146,330,000 after buying an additional 399,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NKE opened at $170.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.20. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush started coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

In other NIKE news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

