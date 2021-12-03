Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 137,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $14,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $468,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $3,576,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $726,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 64.2% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $323,000. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU opened at $103.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.53. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.58 and a twelve month high of $115.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.92.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.