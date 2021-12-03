Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) CEO Corning F. Painter Buys 30,000 Shares

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) CEO Corning F. Painter bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $521,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $17.91 on Friday. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.
Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $393.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 649,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,338,000 after buying an additional 279,669 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 32,067 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 28,872 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 315,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 42,347 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 590.4% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 302,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 258,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.
Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile
Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.
