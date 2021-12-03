Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) CEO Corning F. Painter Buys 30,000 Shares

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) CEO Corning F. Painter bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $521,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $17.91 on Friday. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $393.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 649,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,338,000 after buying an additional 279,669 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 32,067 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 28,872 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 315,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 42,347 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 590.4% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 302,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 258,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

