Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Stake Increased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,371 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,673 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 104.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 50,491 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 121.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 40,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 101,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,090 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kimberley A. Elting acquired 1,000 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.34 per share, with a total value of $30,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine M. Burzik acquired 1,660 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.27 per share, with a total value of $50,248.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 7,730 shares of company stock valued at $236,962. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

OFIX stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.80. The firm has a market cap of $619.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $112.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

