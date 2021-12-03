OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Gap Down to $58.30

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $58.30, but opened at $55.84. OrthoPediatrics shares last traded at $56.02, with a volume of 98 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KIDS. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.13 and a beta of 0.73.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the second quarter valued at $474,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 319.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 382,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,189,000 after acquiring an additional 291,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 5.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 72,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KIDS)

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

