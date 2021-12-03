Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) PT Lowered to C$22.50

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its price target cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$22.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OR. TD Securities decreased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,122.12, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OR. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,823,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,442 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 551,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 158,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 74,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

