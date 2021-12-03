Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Bought by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,646 shares during the quarter. Overstock.com comprises approximately 1.4% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $16,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 9.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,387,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,493,000 after acquiring an additional 389,791 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 994,655.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 338,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,183,000 after acquiring an additional 338,183 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,781,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 5.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,812,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,723,000 after acquiring an additional 233,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 3,026.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 234,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,621,000 after acquiring an additional 227,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

OSTK opened at $84.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 4.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.05. Overstock.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $112.30.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. Overstock.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total value of $477,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total transaction of $108,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,929,797. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

OSTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.43.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.