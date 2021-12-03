Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovid Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.35.

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $3.24 on Thursday. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73. The company has a market cap of $220.62 million, a PE ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.71.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 257,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,505,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 141,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 49.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

