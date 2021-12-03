P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Short Interest Up 29.3% in November

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the October 31st total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 62.2 days.

BKFKF opened at $67.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.93 and a 200 day moving average of $85.17. P/F Bakkafrost has a fifty-two week low of $61.42 and a fifty-two week high of $92.93.

P/F Bakkafrost Company Profile

Bakkafrost P/F engages production and sale of a wide range of salmon products. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Value Added Products (VAP); and Fishmeal, Oil and Feed (FOF). The Farming segment involves in the breeding and on-growing of salmon as well as the harvesting, sales, and distribution of salmon.

