Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,703 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 23,613 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MEI opened at $44.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.24. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 16.42%.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $83,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $85,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,955 shares of company stock worth $254,600 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

