Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 171 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IQV. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus upped their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.85.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $262.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 66.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.52 and a 52 week high of $272.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

