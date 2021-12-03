Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.48 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,477 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Fortinet by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,241,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Fortinet by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,391,000 after buying an additional 13,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Fortinet by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $728,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,862 shares of company stock worth $6,183,594. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTNT. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.09.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $313.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $323.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.20. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.00 and a 52-week high of $355.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

