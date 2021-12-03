Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 30.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

TAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of TAK stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

