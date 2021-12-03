Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $3.10 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,302,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,815,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,043.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 15,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after buying an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of STZ stock opened at $225.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.46 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.28.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

A number of research analysts have commented on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.