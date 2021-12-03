Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 209 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Copart by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Copart by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Copart by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 21,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $147.01 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.92 and a 12-month high of $161.12. The stock has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.32 and its 200-day moving average is $141.14.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist boosted their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

