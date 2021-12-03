Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida Sells 2,000 Shares

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,900 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $163,609.00.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $71.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 68.95 and a beta of -0.09. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $115.40.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.13). Palomar had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palomar by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Palomar by 72.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Palomar by 4.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Palomar by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Palomar by 13.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

