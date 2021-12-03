Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 10,825 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $6,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 628,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,395,000 after acquiring an additional 86,730 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SEAS stock opened at $61.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.95. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 2.31.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.55 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 204.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SEAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.80.

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $257,309.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Hartnett acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,675,360 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.