Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.13% of Science Applications International worth $6,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAIC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Science Applications International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,758,000 after buying an additional 27,608 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Science Applications International by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Science Applications International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 11,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Science Applications International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,989,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International stock opened at $85.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.72. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.50. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAIC shares. William Blair lowered shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.20.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

