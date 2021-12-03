Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Decreases Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,068 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $6,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hilltop by 111,379.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 32,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the second quarter worth $346,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 1.2% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 38,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 41.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 443,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,136,000 after acquiring an additional 130,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 104,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 18,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HTH opened at $35.16 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average of $34.81.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. Hilltop had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $473.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.28%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

