Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $6.61 Million Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,829 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 10,698 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.37% of Provident Financial Services worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after buying an additional 76,169 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $830,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 201,427 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after buying an additional 56,920 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 325,129 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,442,000 after buying an additional 18,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 315,144 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after buying an additional 24,389 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFS. Zacks Investment Research cut Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

PFS stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.49. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $99.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 35.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.05%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

