Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 6,922 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,142 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Northwest Bancshares worth $6,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth $146,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 21.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,405 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 98,521 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 170.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 73,215 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 46,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 22.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $13.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.23 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 27.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 12,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $183,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $132,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,784 shares of company stock valued at $490,854. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

