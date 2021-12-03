Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 1,768 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 143,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $6,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,505,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,713,000 after acquiring an additional 392,859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,359,000 after acquiring an additional 192,721 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 820,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,224,000 after acquiring an additional 144,631 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 53.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 807,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,593,000 after acquiring an additional 280,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 678,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,605,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSXMA. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $56.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.81.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

