Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Shares Down 0.3%

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.02 and last traded at $16.02. 19,319 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 8,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.

Several research firms have commented on PARXF. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Parex Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.24.

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.