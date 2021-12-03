Parkland (TSE:PKI) Given a C$52.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Parkland (TSE:PKI) has been assigned a C$52.00 price target by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.27% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s FY2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PKI. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.20.

Shares of PKI stock opened at C$34.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$35.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.85. The stock has a market cap of C$5.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37. Parkland has a 52-week low of C$32.78 and a 52-week high of C$45.10.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.93 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Parkland will post 3.1700002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

