Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Short Interest Update

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 41,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. 12.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBHC stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207. The firm has a market cap of $75.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.03.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 9.42%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

