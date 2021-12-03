Patientory (PTOY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $260.00

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, Patientory has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Patientory has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $260.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patientory coin can currently be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00043541 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.83 or 0.00240619 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Patientory

Patientory (PTOY) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Buying and Selling Patientory

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

