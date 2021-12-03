Patrick T. Hagerty Sells 500 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $20,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PFGC opened at $41.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day moving average is $47.10. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.58, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFGC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Performance Food Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,298 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Performance Food Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,072 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

