Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Patterson Companies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.000-$2.100 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.00-2.10 EPS.

PDCO stock opened at $29.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day moving average is $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.82%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after acquiring an additional 483,933 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.