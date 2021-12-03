Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.03. Patterson Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.000-$2.100 EPS.

PDCO traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,302,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,638. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.82. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 17.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 158.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after buying an additional 483,933 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

