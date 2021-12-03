Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will announce $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Paychex posted sales of $983.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year sales of $4.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.30. 43,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,437. The company has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $126.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.34%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Paychex by 17.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 541,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,884,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.4% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 375,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,279,000 after buying an additional 15,808 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

