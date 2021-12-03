PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in PC Connection by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in PC Connection by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 64,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PC Connection by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,036,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in PC Connection by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $134,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,607 shares of company stock worth $454,101 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

CNXN opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.45. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $55.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.72.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $751.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNXN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of PC Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

PC Connection Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

