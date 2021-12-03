PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in PCSB Financial were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCSB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCSB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCSB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCSB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 67.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 8,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

PCSB Financial stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. PCSB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $294.14 million, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. PCSB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary PCSB Bank, it provides banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Loans, Commercial Mortgage Loans, Construction Loans, Commercial Loans, Home Equity Lines of Credit, and Consumer and Overdraft Loans.

