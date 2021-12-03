PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 476,000 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the October 31st total of 653,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 116,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of PDFS stock opened at $30.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.79. PDF Solutions has a 12 month low of $16.44 and a 12 month high of $33.78.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $29.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 46.30% and a negative return on equity of 20.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,271,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,384,000 after acquiring an additional 80,925 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,937,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,645,000 after acquiring an additional 48,200 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,375,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,998,000 after acquiring an additional 159,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,139,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,255,000 after acquiring an additional 353,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,156,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

