Pennon Group’s (PEGRY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PEGRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pennon Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Pennon Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of PEGRY opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. Pennon Group has a one year low of $29.86 and a one year high of $52.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.27.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

