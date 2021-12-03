Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,323,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,402 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $352,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Penumbra by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Penumbra by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Penumbra by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Penumbra by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.42, for a total transaction of $4,066,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $698,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,171 shares of company stock worth $14,705,233. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $247.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $266.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 272.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 5.76. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $163.49 and a one year high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

