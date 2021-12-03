pEOS Price Tops $0.0108 on Top Exchanges (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $8.91 million and $593.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded up 59.6% against the dollar. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00063245 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00070474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00092855 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,204.73 or 0.07798374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,772.50 or 0.99730192 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002754 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official website is peos.one . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

