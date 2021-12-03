PEPS Coin (PEPS) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 3rd. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and $8,819.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0557 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.92 or 0.00198507 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

