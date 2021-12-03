PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $48,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.98 on Friday, hitting $162.60. The stock had a trading volume of 73,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,743,787. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $166.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $224.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.82.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

