Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.600-$1.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.330 EPS.

Perdoceo Education stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.26. 677,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,638. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35. Perdoceo Education has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $14.05. The company has a market cap of $719.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRDO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

In related news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $312,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

