Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Short Interest Down 23.0% in November

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the October 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 508,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of PFMT opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average is $3.79. Performant Financial has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $183.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.85 and a beta of -0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $28.58 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Performant Financial will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 281,943 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,536.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 50.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

