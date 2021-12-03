Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.40

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.40 and traded as high as C$0.60. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 6,058 shares traded.
Separately, Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Perpetual Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.34 million and a P/E ratio of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.81.
In related news, Senior Officer Linda Lee Mckean sold 100,000 shares of Perpetual Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.69, for a total value of C$69,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 538,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$371,302.80.
Perpetual Energy Company Profile (TSE:PMT)
Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets located in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.
