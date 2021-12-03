Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CEO John Stephen West Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John Stephen West also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Personalis alerts:

On Wednesday, November 17th, John Stephen West sold 2,348 shares of Personalis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $40,009.92.

On Tuesday, October 12th, John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of Personalis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,933,000.00.

Shares of PSNL stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.52 million, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.55. Personalis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative net margin of 68.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Personalis by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Personalis by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Personalis by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Personalis by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,386,000 after purchasing an additional 162,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Personalis in the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

PSNL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.90.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.