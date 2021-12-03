Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.860-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.73 billion-$5.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.67 billion.

Shares of WOOF traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.43. 2,802,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,598. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.14.

In other news, CEO Ron Coughlin acquired 46,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,152.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 155,085 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,033 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

