PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $20.12, but opened at $22.58. PetIQ shares last traded at $23.43, with a volume of 2,934 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Mccord Christensen bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $1,004,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael A. Smith purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.62 per share, for a total transaction of $90,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Get PetIQ alerts:

PETQ has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PetIQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.03 million, a P/E ratio of -50.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000.

PetIQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.