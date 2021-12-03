Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Short Interest Up 37.9% in November

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PTRUF stock remained flat at $$0.65 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,103. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $0.58. Petrus Resources has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.75.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Petrus Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Petrus Resources Ltd. operates as an energy company. The firm engages in the exploitation, acquisitions, and risk-managed exploration. It focuses on the operation of all season access lands with significant infrastructure in the Ferrier and Strachan, Foothills, and Thorsby and Pembina areas of Alberta.

