Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 17.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,757,000 after purchasing an additional 52,362 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,925,000 after purchasing an additional 88,276 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist raised their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.53.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.29. The stock had a trading volume of 193,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,613,326. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.80. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $299.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

