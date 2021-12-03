Pflug Koory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 680 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 522,084 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $47.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $47.07 and a 52-week high of $76.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.44.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.03%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. National Bankshares cut Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.19.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.