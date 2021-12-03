Pflug Koory LLC Grows Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 11.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 442,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,013,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,182,000 after purchasing an additional 83,475 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 65,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $14,755,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.89.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $166.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $112.92 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

